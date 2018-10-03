“The Gray Area” will be on view Oct. 5 through Nov. 24 at Monkitree, 263 Water St. in Gardiner.

An opening reception is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 5.

"Impaled Scars" by Ashley Rogers.
"Impaled Scars" by Ashley Rogers. Contributed photo
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

With “The Gray Area,” Ashley Rogers seeks to highlight the reality of being a woman, a human being, and how society and the influence of others affect everything. “My purpose of this body of work is to confront the human experience. As the only story I know is my own, I have chosen to use my own human form as a model to illustrate body image, emotion, and the growth from child to adult in various social and personal contexts.” Through pattern, texture, and mark making Rogers has transformed the human body into decorative objects, a reflection on the role the female body.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 512-4679 or visit monkitree.com.

filed under:
arts
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.