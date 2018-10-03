The Ski Museum of Maine will install its exhibit “The Mountains of Maine: Skiing in the Pine Tree State” in the Jean Picker Room at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. in Camden for the month of October.

The opening reception will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.

This exhibit will be dedicated in memory of John Christie, a Camden native and avid skier, visionary and friend of the museum. This exhibit celebrates the development of Skiing in Maine — the adventurers, manufacturers, makers and managers who created the skiing experience enjoyed today by many.

Light refreshments will be served. A $10 door donation will be accepted.

For more information, visit skimuseumofmaine.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: