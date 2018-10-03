Party affiliation:

Democrat

Tina Riley

Social media accounts:

www.facebook.com/TinaRiley74/

Occupation:

Electrician, caregiver

Education:

Trade apprenticeship, bachelor’s degree, UMA

Community Organizations:

Lions Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Long-time volunteer in local schools. Kids, dogs, and my work in the Legislature are keeping me busy!

Family status:

Married, two adult sons

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Energy, Utilities, and Technology

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

The opiate crisis highlights the failure of our mental health and criminal justice systems. Overhaul both so that they work together.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The Legislature needs to ensure that no future executive branch can again dismantle DHHS. We need to implement the system as intended; expand Medicaid, hire public health nurses, etc.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The concept is great, but we need to develop a plan that education professionals agree is workable and likely to lead to success. Reducing standardized testing should be a priority.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes. “Medicare for all”-style, but with a capped, sliding-scale co-pay.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. It is likely to create gridlock in the Legislature if it passes, just as 2016’s Question 2 did. We should expand and improve the existing programs using our current tax and program structures.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The same thing I’ve been doing: work with all, be honest, and compromise fairly. See my first Facebook post on 9/12 for more.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

Back in the day, my initials often filled all the spots in the leaderboard on the Tetris game at the arcade in the Augusta LaVerdiere’s.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: