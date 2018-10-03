THORNDIKE — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Waldo County will hold an auction and bake sale starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road. The auction will begin at 1 p.m.
The event is the largest fundraiser for the Waldo County 4-H Leaders’ Association, which supports county 4-H youth programming and offers financial assistance for youth citizenship programs, such as Citizenship Washington Focus, national 4-H events and more. Numerous Waldo County businesses and individuals donated goods and services to make the auction possible, according to a news release from the extension.
Mark Bradstreet of DownEast Auctions in Searsport will be the auctioneer.
To preview auction items, visit extension.umaine.edu.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Joyce Weaver at 342-5971 or [email protected].
