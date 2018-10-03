Over the past two years, I have had the pleasure of serving with Mayor Thom Harnett. My observations are that Thom is a smart, sincere and caring individual. He has the innate ability to stay calm in any situation and treats everyone with respect and dignity. He is not afraid of hard work and makes decisions based on thoughtful consideration.

I have no doubt that Thom will jump right in and get the job done. Not only will he get the job done, he will take the time and energy to communicate pertinent information to all those affected by the decisions made in Augusta.

There is a lot going on in Augusta these days, and we need strong, solid people like Thom to represent us. Please join me in electing Thom Harnett for state representative for House District 83 in Gardiner and Farmingdale. It’s a vote you will not regret.

Maryann White

city councilor

Gardiner

