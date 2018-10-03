Can anyone tell me when the Winslow version of Boston’s Big Dig will finally be over? We are on our second year of driving on torn-up roads and wondering how we are going to get to and from work because of sudden road closures.

When I lose my internet because of a bad connection, my cable company reduces my bill for that month. I don’t suppose we will be getting a property tax rebate for lack of road access these last two years. What a debacle.

David Dickson

Winslow

