Party affiliation:

Republican

Anne C. Amadon House District 107 Madison (part) and Skowhegan

Residence:

Skowhegan

Social media accounts:

Facebook.com/anneamadon4staterep

Occupation:

Business owner at Attention to D-Tails Pet Spa, former registered nurse

Education:

A.S., nursing science

Community Organizations:

Somerset County Republican Committee; Skowhegan Republicans; member of New Horizons Community Church, former board member.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Showing my dogs in obedience, rally and conformation, shooting sports, fishing, gardening, homesteading, cooking.

Family status:

Married to husband Tim for nearly 35 years with married adult child

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Tougher jail terms for drug traffickers within certain guidelines. We need to re-evaluate what we are currently doing as it is not working.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Recent legislation introduced by Gov. LePage was passed this summer that addresses this. I am in complete support of this legislation.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I do not support continuing what we are doing. Much more time needs to be spent on real teaching and not proficiency-based testing.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No. I believe in true free market healthcare. Universal healthcare will not provide the best healthcare for anyone. Maine can also not afford this.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No! Please go to www.stopthescammaine.com for my reasons. This is the biggest scam attempt on Maine taxpayers yet.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I hope everyone is frustrated, as it is out of hand. I do my best to stick to the truth. No personal attacks, leave families out of it. Discuss voting records and provable facts.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I raise and show (on a very limited basis) mastiffs, French bulldogs and standard poodles.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

