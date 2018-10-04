Carol Carothers

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Residence:

Belgrade Lakes

Social media accounts:

www.carothers4house.com, Facebook: carothersforhouse

Occupation:

Retired from mental health and addictions

Education:

BA, Barnard College; MS, Univ. So. Maine

Community Organizations:

Current volunteer, Red Cross of Maine, Maine Department of Corrections

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I have an Etsy craft site.

Family status:

Engaged

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Reduce limitations on Medication Assisted Treatment. Same day access to treatment. Improved cooperation between law enforcement and treatment communities. Voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Expanded staff and access to child welfare ombudsman. Adoption of standardized-evidence-based risk assessments. Establishment of a non-blaming critical incident review process.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is now voluntary, as it should be, based on local acceptance and progress. Education mandates should be evidence-based, funded, include clear standards, and be evaluated regularly.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, no one should bankrupt themselves or avoid treatment because of income limits. We must do better and offer Mainers accessible, quality, affordable health care.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. This proposal is similar to insurance risk pool plans which have not been particularly successful. I prefer a broad-based reform that assures adequate coverage of the health care needs of all.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. This is one of the main reasons I am running for office. My work has involved bringing people together to solve complex problems — and those are the skills I will bring to the Legislature.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I served my country as a young woman, deploying out-of-country for two years with the Peace Corps, teaching in El Salvador. I was one of 18, out of 40 who started, to complete my service.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

