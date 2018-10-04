Party affiliation:

Democrat

Catherine M. Nadeau House District 78 Benton (part) and Winslow

Residence:

Winslow

Social media accounts:

Facebook

Occupation:

Maine House of Representatives

Education:

College

Community Organizations:

Winslow Zoning Board of Appeals, 10 years; Winslow Town Council, 12 years; Winslow 4th of July Parade, chairperson, 10 years; youth soccer coach; youth basketball coach, youth baseball coach.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, reading , biking, hiking, spending time with my adult children, camp, boating.

Family status:

Married 36 Years, 2 adult children

Years in the Legislature:

6

Committee assignments (if elected):

State and Local, Criminal Justice, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support a comprehensive approach to combating the opioid epidemic that includes prevention, evidence-based treatment and law enforcement efforts.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The Legislature recently passed a package of measures to address some of the issues identified in the child abuse system, including hiring more caseworkers and improved training. More work is needed.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

During this session we passed a revised bill into law repealing the state’s diploma mandate for “proficiency based” diplomas. The new law allows more local control in determining graduation criteria.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I am in favor of providing healthcare for our very young and our elderly/retired Maine residents. I am not in favor of providing healthcare for healthy Maine residents who can pay for coverage.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I am not in support of Question 1. If the citizens wish to fund home care programs, then the state of Maine needs to fund the program. We cannot continue to try to fund programs on the backs of a few.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Absolutely. I think my constituents want us to campaign respectfully and honestly. Personally I have always been committed to running with integrity. I truly listen and work across party lines.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I worked for the New England Organ Bank and granted people their last gift of their organs to another. I was and still am humbled to have been part of a lasting gift of life.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

