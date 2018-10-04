Party affiliation:

Democrat

Chloe Maxmin House District 88 Chelsea, Jefferson, Nobleboro (part) and Whitefield

Residence:

Nobelboro

Social media accounts:

www.facebook.com/chloeforrep; www.chloeforrep.com

Occupation:

Community organizer

Education:

High school, Lincoln Academy ’10; college, Harvard University ’15

Community Organizations:

I work with and support a variety of community organizations in our district, in Maine, and across the country, including Friends of the Earth, Maine AllCare, Lincoln County Democrats, Clary Lake Association, Maine Sierra Club, Emerge Maine, my high school — Lincoln Academy — and more.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Fishing, snowmobiling, music, spending time with friends, family and my dog.

Family status:

Loving and supportive family around me.

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health and Human Services, Energy, Utilities, and Technology

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Last session, the Legislature created the Opioid Task Force with a needed multi-pronged approach to the heartbreaking crisis: prevention/harm reduction, treatment and law enforcement.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

We need to reform and strengthen DHHS to protect children from abuse. We also need to continue programs like Community Partnerships for Protecting Children to increase resources available in the state.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to allow school districts to choose proficiency-based diplomas or traditional. However, I think that we need statewide structures and systems to ensure equity.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, health care is a human right. No one should choose between health care and food or other necessities, like many Mainers do. Our healthcare system needs to prioritize the people, not profits.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

As written, I do not support Question 1. The addition of “and families” to the question threatens to target joint incomes, not just individual incomes, which hurts hard-working middle-class Mainers.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Since our launch in February, we’ve never been negative — toward opponents or those with different views — even when our opposition attacked us. We listen to and respect everyone. It’s what we deserve.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

When I say call me anytime, I really mean it! 207-200-6224.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

