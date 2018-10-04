Party affiliation:

Democrat

Colleen Madigan House District 110 Oakland (part) and Waterville (part)

Residence:

Waterville

Social media accounts:

Facebook: Colleen Madigan for Maine House

Occupation:

Social worker

Education:

B.A., William Paterson College, 1987; MSW (masters in social work), Boston College Graduate School of Social Work, 1999

Community Organizations:

Eagle Scout Review Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Knitting

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health and Human Services

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support increased access to treatment through MaineCare expansion, more evidence based treatment, more residential detox and recovery beds. We can also be more proactive in helping law enforcement.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I support increasing the number of caseworkers so they have manageable caseloads and the technological tools to do their jobs well, keeping Maine children safe. We also need to improve foster care.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I support the law that was recently passed that did away with the mandate for proficiency-based diplomas. Communities can now decide whether they wish to do this.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes. I believe all Maine residents should have access to health care. The man who makes your pizza or bags your groceries should not have to ration his insulin or other life-saving medications.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Yes. We need to find some way for seniors to stay in their homes as long as possible.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is frustrating that political stunts and exaggerations makes the news. I stay out of it. I will keep doing what I do; find reasonable solutions to the problems my constituents face and get it done.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I make delicious pulled pork tacos.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

