It’s time to investigate Rep. Keith Ellison. Where there are pictures and police reports of abuse? It’s also time to investigate Sen. Cory Booker, who bragged about groping women.

Also, since they want to go back so many years, let’s get the truth from the women that Bill Clinton sexually abused. The same Democrats that ignored the women accusing Clinton now say that accusers should be heard.

Also let’s investigate Congress on both sides of the aisle about how many women were abused and kept quiet with hush money.

Since when in the United States are you guilty until proven innocent? That means our husbands, sons and brothers can have any woman accuse them of sexual assault and destroy their life with no proof at all — just public opinion.

These Democrats are making a mockery of the #MeToo movement, the Constitution and the rule of law.

Time to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Debbie Cortese

Augusta

