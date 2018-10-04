Party affiliation:

Republican

Denis Coutts House District 83 Farmingdale and Gardiner

Residence:

South Gardiner

Social media accounts:

FB Denis Coutts for House

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Grade 12 plus (2) years tech school

Community Organizations:

Member, Gardiner Sportsman’s Club; board member, Kennebec Valley Ducks Unlimited; supporting member, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Avid outdoors man. Boating, snowmobiling, shooting sports, hunting

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support stronger penalties for traffickers. Passing laws or throwing money at the opiate crisis will not make it go away. I feel an approach involving enforcement, treatment, education is a better way.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I think we should closely monitor the four bills recently passed to see if they alleviate the situation. A report is due out from the Oversight Committee and will be useful as a roadmap for future legislation.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The proficiency laws have been repealed and will now be decided locally, which I support.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Although I remain open to solutions, at this point neither party has come up with a responsible way to fund it and the hard-working people of Maine are taxed enough already.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I do not support Question 1. It’s a massive tax increase on Mainers. Undermines programs for the poor and creates a private board with no accountably. Question 1 was sponsored by out of state interests.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I think everyone is frustrated by the drama and outright lies going on at the federal level. This is not a reality in Augusta. If elected I will make it a point to listen to opposing viewpoints.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I grew up as a farm boy and showed my cattle at the Maine agricultural fairs.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

