ROCHESTER, N.H. – The Attorney General’s office has ruled that law enforcement officers were justified in shooting dead a man in New Hampshire after a brief chase.

Thirty-eight-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers. Authorities say he led them on a chase before he crashed in Rochester in August. They say when Heath got out of his car, there were an exchange of gunfire and he died at the scene. A gun was found next to him. No one else was hurt.

This April 2018 identification photo released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office shows Douglas Heath, killed in a shootout with police on Aug. 20 in Rochester, N.H. New Hampshire Attorney General via AP

In dash cam video released Thursday, Heath can be seen falling out of his vehicle holding a gun. He fires two shots in no apparent direction before four officers fired off 30 shots at him.

