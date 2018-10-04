ROCHESTER, N.H. – The Attorney General’s office has ruled that law enforcement officers were justified in shooting dead a man in New Hampshire after a brief chase.
Thirty-eight-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers. Authorities say he led them on a chase before he crashed in Rochester in August. They say when Heath got out of his car, there were an exchange of gunfire and he died at the scene. A gun was found next to him. No one else was hurt.
In dash cam video released Thursday, Heath can be seen falling out of his vehicle holding a gun. He fires two shots in no apparent direction before four officers fired off 30 shots at him.
