Party affiliation:

Democrat

H. Scott Landry House District 113 Farmington and New Sharon

Residence:

Farmington

Social media accounts:

Facebook

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

BS, elementary education, University of Maine Farmington

Community Organizations:

LEAP Board of Directors; LEAP Finance Committee; High Peaks Alliance, treasurer; Kingfield POPS, board member; Healthy Community Coalition, board chairperson; selectperson, town of Farmington; Franklin County Food Council; former president, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I have a small farm and on it I cultivate a large garden and raise Katahdin sheep, Hereford cattle, Black Austrolorp chicken, honey bees and homing and show pigeons. I love photography and especially documenting events here in Franklin County. With my son and friends I operate a sugar bush in Vienna.

Family status:

Married to my wife Brenda. We have seven children and 10 grandchildren.

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Environment and Natural Resources.

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Now that the government has finally admitted that the drug companies created much of the problem, they need to be held liable. Addiction is a disease and needs to be treated as one.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

There is a need for more caseworkers and they need better support.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. I think that each district should be allowed to determine how it grades its students. I am a supporter of the traditional A-F grading system.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, I think Medicare eligibility should be 55. This would allow insurance companies to offer coverage to a younger population at competitive rates.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. It is a poorly written proposal. There is a real need that has to be addressed, but Question 1 is not the answer.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, as an insurance broker I listened to my clients to understand their needs and then worked with companies to find a solution. This is a skill that will enable me to best represent my constituents.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I designed an earth berm home and had it built upon retiring. I enjoy woodworking and did all of the interior trim work and hardwood flooring.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No.

