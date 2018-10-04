James Glusker

Party affiliation:

Republican

Residence:

Augusta

Social media accounts:

Facebook: Glusker for House District 85

Occupation:

IT and telecommunications consultant

Education:

College and specialty training

Community Organizations:

Benevolent Protective Order of Elks; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine; Drive for Missions Committee, chair; Feed the Children, donor; Gun Owners of Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Golf, hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Since losing my brother-in-law to an opiate overdose in October 2016, I am open to supporting any legislation that would help Maine citizens combat this terrible epidemic.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Should I be elected to the Legislature, I am open to discussions with my fellow legislators and state employees and Maine citizens on ways we can improve the system.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. Forcing schools to conform to standards set by the state removes the freedom of choice for students who do not want to receive a diploma from schools that prefer a different type learning formula.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No. Who’s going to pay for it? The state of Maine? That means Maine taxpayers. The people of Maine do not need any additional tax burdens placed on their shoulders.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. Question 1 will be funded by additional taxes on hard-working Mainers. If you can fund Question 1 with existing money in the state budget, then I will support it.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. My goal is to represent all my constituents regardless of their party affiliation. Recognizing that conversations and dialogue occur between two people, not two parties, is where I’ll begin.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

As a boy, I was in an opera and had the starring role. Amahl and the Night Visitors was an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti that Green Street Methodist Church in Augusta produced back in the 1970s.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: