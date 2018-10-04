Party affiliation:

Democrat

Jason Grant Putnam House District 87 Alna, Pittston, Randolph and Wiscasset

Residence:

Wiscasset

Social media accounts:

Campaign Facebook page

Occupation:

Contractor/carpenter

Education:

High school graduate; attended University of Michigan, 3 years

Community Organizations:

Wiscasset School Committee member, currently vice-chairman; Wiscasset Ordinance Review Committee member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Fishing, reading, playing guitar, collecting antique tools and musical instruments, volunteering

Family status:

Married with three sons

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Not sure

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I would support legislation to provide more money for treatment services and drug-prevention education, and for law enforcement to catch upper level drug dealers, and stop drug-flow from out of state.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I would support legislation to provide more money for child-abuse prevention programs to increase hiring and pay of social workers, lighten their workloads, and overhaul oversight policies.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Yes, perhaps a hybrid approach with the old grading system for a more nuanced assessment of individual student’s level of comprehension. One way only limits the way teachers can do their jobs.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, because health care is a basic need like food, shelter and water. Everyone needs it and everyone deserves it.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. The income threshold, especially for married people, is too low for this sort of thing. We must find another revenue source for this important need.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. When I am elected I will conduct myself in an honest straightforward manner and expect the same from all of my colleagues in the House and Senate. I will be working for the people of Maine.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I had a working rural upbringing, college-tracked by my teacher mother. Three years of college to be a writer, but I ended up a happy carpenter, using tools my grandpa gave me when I was 10.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

