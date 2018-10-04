Party affiliation:

Republican

Jeffery Hanley House District 87 Alna, Pittston, Randolph and Wiscasset

Residence:

Pittston

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Retired, pipe fitter/welder, and electrician.

Education:

Gardiner High School, and CMVTI trade classes

Community Organizations:

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Gardiner; Knights of Columbus, #1299; Gardiner Sportsmen’s Club; Wiscasset Rifle Club; Lincoln County Rifle Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Woodworking (building a sailboat), hunting, fishing, boating the Kennebec river, gardening and putting up what we grow, working in my woodlot cutting firewood for myself and family. Also, very poor golf.

Family status:

Married 47 years, 4 children and 9 grandchildren, all living in the area.

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment, Energy

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Mandatory treatment for users, and mandatory 20-year terms for sellers.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

More case workers, and give them the power to do what is best for the child.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No, after talking with educators, this system allows kids to set their own goals and too many just push the easy button.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No, after a while you run out of other people’s money. Everything has to be paid for sooner or later, and the only way to do this is to take wealth from the citizens. Which pocket do we pick?

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, it will make Maine’s income tax the highest in the nation. It is unconstitutional and would be overturned in the courts.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, I wish people would stop, sit down and listen, use logic, reason, and common sense. This is how our system works. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. Do the best you can and move on.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I volunteered once a week at the prison in Warren for four years in a Catholic study group. That was a real eye-opener.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

