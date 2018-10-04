Party affiliation:

Democrat

Residence:

Augusta

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Day-for-Maine-House-District-86-1995787984008467/?tn-str=k*F

Occupation:

Real estate broker

Education:

AS, accounting; AS, business management; BS, business administration (in process)

Community Organizations:

At-large Augusta City Councilor, 2017-current; Ward 1 Augusta Board of Education, 2014-2016 (Drop-Out prevention Committee, chair, Finance Committee, Curriculum Committee); Southern Kennebec Child Development Corp. Board of Directors; Augusta Thrive Coalition, committee member; Cony Middle School Parent Group, member; Maine Association of Realtors/Kennebec Valley Association of Realtors.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

In my free time I enjoy hiking, kayaking and camping with my family all throughout Maine, New England and beyond. We are enthusiastic supporters of our daughter’s exploration of the arts and theater and attend live performances together whenever possible.

Family status:

Married, with 2 children

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

State and Local Government, Taxation, Environmental and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support a multi-pronged approach to address the state’s opiate crisis which must include education/prevention, mental health and treatment supports, enforcement and access to life-saving measures.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

It is crucial we provide the necessary safeguards to protect our most vulnerable and defenseless children from preventable harm; we must ensure adequate staffing, training, supports and oversight.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

As a school board member, I witnessed the devotion of countless hours and resources toward compliance with proficiency-based learning standards. I support local educators to chart their best course.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I believe all Mainers need and deserve access to affordable healthcare. No one should be forced to make the choice between food on the table or the medication they need.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I believe the Legislature needs to rise to the task of creating sustainable policy to meet the growing needs of Maine’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. We need to map a long term solution.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Absolutely. As a Realtor, I have 22 years negotiating with parties to achieve favorable outcomes. As a city councilor, I appreciate our non-partisan leadership and always respect the perspective of others.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I grew up in blended family of 11 children. Farming was a huge part of my life. We grew our own produce, raised laying hens, pigs, milking cows and a one-horned black sheep named Charlie.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

