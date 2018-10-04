Party affiliation:

Democrat

John R. Clark House District 105 Cambridge, Canaan, Hartland, Palmyra, Ripley and St. Albans

Residence:

Hartland

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/johnclarkforMaine105/

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

BA, Arizona State University; M.Ed,University of Southern Maine; MLIS,University of South Carolina

Community Organizations:

Trustee/treasurer, Hartland Public Library; executive board member/treasurer, Maine Balsam Libraries Consortium; Planning Board member, Hartland

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Writer, blogger, avid reader and book reviewer, audio/DVD reviewer for school library journal, gardener, sweepstaker.

Family status:

Married 41 years, two daughters

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health and Human Services, Cultural Affairs, Education

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I’ve read Janet Mills’ proposal and, while ambitious and one that won’t be cheap, I think it has real promise. I’ve been in my own recovery for 38 years, so I know treatment and community support work.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I think the entire human services department needs a careful study, followed by a complete revamp. That would include more involvement with each individual. Kids need to be and feel safe.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Maybe, but what about more real world focused work skills education — everything from money management to carpentry, plumbing, electrical, welding, etc.?

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Absolutely! Every time I go out and talk to voters, affordable and accessible health care are mentioned by the majority. What we have now isn’t working.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Probably. If the Legislature at both the state and federal levels did their job properly, senior citizens wouldn’t be in such dire straits. The situation is more critical in rural areas.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, I am. One thing I’m very clear on when talking to voters is that my career as a librarian taught me to listen respectfully, come up with innovative solutions and be willing to work on compromise.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I helped prepare food for the crowd at the first Woodstock festival and once hopped freight trains from Phoenix to Oakland, California.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

