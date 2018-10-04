Regardless of who is more believable in the Kavanaugh-Ford he-said-she-said, one thing has become clear: Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not fit for the highest court in the land.

His behavior in the recent hearing was highly emotional, ranging from sentimentality to rage. He was angry, aggressive and confrontational. He was particularly belligerent to the women senators on the panel.

He put forth unsubstantiated partisan allegations of conspiracies against him.

His presentation demonstrated his lack of judicial temperament needed in a Supreme Court justice.

Jonathan W. Robbins

Whitefield

