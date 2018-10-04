Justin Fecteau

Party affiliation:

Republican

Residence:

Augusta

Social media accounts:

@fecteauforme for Facebook/Instragram/Twitter

Occupation:

German teacher at Maranacook Community High School

Education:

BA, German studies, Oregon State University. Pursuing a master’s in modern art history from Azusa Pacific University.

Community Organizations:

Maranacook Winthrop Madison High School Hockey; German American Partnership Program; member, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I grew up Sand Hill in Augusta. I am a teacher and my wife and I are U.S. Army combat veterans. I love spending quality time with my family, travel, languages and cultures, coaching hockey, and art.

Family status:

I have been married for nearly 9 years to my beautiful wife, Grace. We have a 6-year-old inquisitive and kind-hearted son, Liam.

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs or Veteran and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

We need to make individual use a public health issue not a criminal justice issue; learn from our experts; replicate success; educate our youth; and provide job training for those affected.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I support the reforms passed in a bipartisan manner last session — many steps in the right direction. We must make DHHS more responsive and listen to the parents and caseworkers providing daily care.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. It has failed here for many reasons. Those happy with education right now are administrators, data-addicts and education lobbyists. Parents/teachers/students overwhelmingly reject this policy.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

We need to 1) help our most vulnerable Mainers first, 2) expose the high cost of care, 3) engage the free market so families can forgo expensive/all-inclusive plans and pay for routine care with cash.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. This increase would hurt individuals, families and small businesses. It’s bad for privacy, creates larger wait lists, and it also taxes rental income — harming some of our most vulnerable Mainers.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. As a teacher and soldier, I’ve had to work with all kinds of different people toward common goals. I’ll always focus on the policy over the smearing and bickering. Maine deserves our very best.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

My wife and I just became small business owners! We are starting a coffee house right downtown in Augusta! Our lives have been all about serving others and we are excited to do just that downtown.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

