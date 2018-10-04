Judge Brett Kavanaugh had the constitutional right to claim innocence in last week’s Senate testimony.

But his implication that the very credible victim/accuser is a pawn of the “vengeful” Democrats is both demeaning to the victim and unworthy of a nominee to the Supreme Court.

Let the FBI gather information.

Roger E. Condit

Farmington

