Judge Brett Kavanaugh had the constitutional right to claim innocence in last week’s Senate testimony.
But his implication that the very credible victim/accuser is a pawn of the “vengeful” Democrats is both demeaning to the victim and unworthy of a nominee to the Supreme Court.
Let the FBI gather information.
Roger E. Condit
Farmington
