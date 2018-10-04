Party affiliation:

Unenrolled

Kent Ackley House District 82 Litchfield, Monmouth (part) and Wales

Residence:

Monmouth

Social media accounts:

Representative Kent Ackley @facebook.com; [email protected]

Occupation:

Registered Maine Guide, business owner

Education:

Monmouth Academy ’85, BA, MBA

Community Organizations:

Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association, board member and vice president; Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed District, board member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I drive a pontoon boat and tell stories to friends from away all summer long.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Breaking addiction requires help. I support legislation that promotes access for the treatment of all addictions.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I supported most of the governor’s initiatives in the special session on this topic. However, the foster care system needs more support and oversight.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Yes. Everybody wins when kids have positive challenges to work toward their highest abilities. Schools should be using metrics that are consistent, fair, appropriate, and defined well in advance.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Let’s face it: People who show up to the ER do not get turned away without treatment. Our current system is the least efficient, most costly universal healthcare system. We need new ways to fund it.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I am committed to the goal of providing care for our most vulnerable citizens in the most efficient manner (i.e., in their own homes). However, the proposed funding mechanism is unreliable.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

OMG! It’s why I list myself as a Candid Common Sense Independent. I have always worked with anyone who is interested in problem-solving.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I own four chainsaws and play the fiddle — go figure.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: