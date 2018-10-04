A contractor working near the Cumberland Fairgrounds struck a natural gas line Thursday.

Blanchard Road was closed for about six hours while crews from Summit Natural Gas worked with first responders to stop the flow of gas. The road reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson for Summit Natural Gas said crews were able to stop the flow of gas in the area without cutting off service to customers.

Public safety officials say there was no threat to local residences and no evacuations were needed.

