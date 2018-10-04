A contractor working near the Cumberland Fairgrounds struck a natural gas line Thursday.

Blanchard Road was closed for about six hours while crews from Summit Natural Gas worked with first responders to stop the flow of gas. The road reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson for Summit Natural Gas said crews were able to stop the flow of gas in the area without cutting off service to customers.

Public safety officials say there was no threat to local residences and no evacuations were needed.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
cumberland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.