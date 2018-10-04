DIXFIELD — Alicen Burnham scored three goals to lead Monmouth past Dirigo 6-0 in Mountain Valley Conference girls soccer action Thursday.

Audrey Fletcher, Abbie Crawford and Jordyn Gowell each had goals for Monmouth (9-1-0).

Katie Morse had 28 saves for Dirigo (0-11-0).

RICHMOND 2, RANGELEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick scored on a penalty kick and Abby Johnson added an insurance goal to lead the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Liz Johnson made one save for Richmond (8-1-1) while Amber Morrill stopped nine shots for Rangeley (5-3-1).

OAK HILL 3, WISCASSET 0: Gabby Chessie, Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored a goal to lift the Raiders to the MVC win in Wales.

Paige Gonya made three saves for Oak Hill (10-2-0) while Lily Souza stopped 20 shots for Wiscasset (1-11-0).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, WINTHROP 2: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone and Jillian Schmelzer each scored as the host Ramblers salvaged a tie with the Phoenix.

Calley Baker and Jaycee Cole had the goals for Spruce Mountain (6-5-1).

Brooke Burnham stopped 10 shots for Winthrop (8-3-1) while Annabelle Collins made 13 saves for the Phoenix.

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Luay Najar and Uday Najar each scored a goal to pace the Rams to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Oakland.

Joao Benoini made four saves for Cony (4-6-1) while Carter Lambert stopped seven shots for Messalonskee (2-9-0).

RICHMOND 6, RANGELEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatric’s hat trick had the Bobcats off and running to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Dan Stewart added a pair of goals for Richmond (6-3-1), while Cole Alexander also scored. Kyle Underhill-Tilton made two saves to post the shutout.

James Hathaway stopped 11 shots in the goal for Rangeley (2-5-1).

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Cony Rams, Messalonskee Eagles, Monmouth Mustangs, Oak Hill Raiders, Rangeley Lakers, Richmond Bobcats, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.