DIXFIELD — Alicen Burnham scored three goals to lead Monmouth past Dirigo 6-0 in Mountain Valley Conference girls soccer action Thursday.

Audrey Fletcher, Abbie Crawford and Jordyn Gowell each had goals for Monmouth (9-1-0).

Katie Morse had 28 saves for Dirigo (0-11-0).

RICHMOND 2, RANGELEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick scored on a penalty kick and Abby Johnson added an insurance goal to lead the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Liz Johnson made one save for Richmond (8-1-1) while Amber Morrill stopped nine shots for Rangeley (5-3-1).

OAK HILL 3, WISCASSET 0: Gabby Chessie, Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel each scored a goal to lift the Raiders to the MVC win in Wales.

Paige Gonya made three saves for Oak Hill (10-2-0) while Lily Souza stopped 20 shots for Wiscasset (1-11-0).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, WINTHROP 2: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone and Jillian Schmelzer each scored as the host Ramblers salvaged a tie with the Phoenix.

Calley Baker and Jaycee Cole had the goals for Spruce Mountain (6-5-1).

Brooke Burnham stopped 10 shots for Winthrop (8-3-1) while Annabelle Collins made 13 saves for the Phoenix.

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Luay Najar and Uday Najar each scored a goal to pace the Rams to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Oakland.

Joao Benoini made four saves for Cony (4-6-1) while Carter Lambert stopped seven shots for Messalonskee (2-9-0).

RICHMOND 6, RANGELEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatric’s hat trick had the Bobcats off and running to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Dan Stewart added a pair of goals for Richmond (6-3-1), while Cole Alexander also scored. Kyle Underhill-Tilton made two saves to post the shutout.

James Hathaway stopped 11 shots in the goal for Rangeley (2-5-1).

