Party affiliation:

Unenrolled

Maitland D Lord, Jr. House District 114 Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton

Residence:

Chesterville

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Retired logging professional, farmer

Education:

High school graduate, additional trade and business education

Community Organizations:

Farmers Draft Horse Association, past president, 30 year member; Lions Club International; Franklin County Agricultural Society; Cochewagon Agricultural Society; 4H Club Member as a youth; selectman, three terms.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I spend as much time outdoors as possible. Enjoy fishing and spending time in the forest, raising purebred Belgian Horses and competing at agricultural events. My wife and I enjoy a small flock of wool breed sheep. Spending time on the coast Downeast.

Family status:

Married 24 years

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture,Conservation and Forestry, Energy, Utilities and Technology

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Much stricter oversight of opioid prescribers. Which would include severe fines and penalties to offset the loss created by opioid abuse. Safe houses with a peer mentoring program.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

With the ever increasing rise I would support increasing front line case workers. Stricter enforcement of protection laws.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No proficiency-based education is a good way to discourage very good students and teachers that may not be embracing the high cost of a college degree.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes. We are already spending all the funds that are needed to insure all of us. We need to gather up all expenditures and redirect them, with the cooperation of insurance companies and medical providers.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, If we correct the funds we have and the way we conduct the medical industry this valuable service can be funded.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am an unenrolled candidate for this very reason. The best way to stop the lies and exaggerated politics is to stop the two-party system that we currently tolerate.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I would give up both of my hands if we could stop lies and exaggerations by politicians and corporations.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

