Party affiliation:

Republican

Philip Alan Curtis House District 111 Madison (part), Norridgewock and Solon

Residence:

Madison

Social media accounts:

None

Occupation:

Self-employed

Education:

High school

Community Organizations:

First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center-Waterville; Anson-Madison Water District

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Remodeling old houses

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

8

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Whatever the current law is.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Same.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Yes, because it is the current law.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No, because health care is a personal choice.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, because I won’t support any increases in taxes.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will work to resolve the issues at hand.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I will bring principled, proven, positive, productive leadership you can trust. Experience you can count on.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: