Richard Bradstreet House District 80 Augusta (part), Somerville, Vassalboro and Windsor, plus the unorganized territory of Hibberts Gore Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Residence:

Vassalboro

Social media accounts:

Facebook: Bradstreetforhouse

Occupation:

Semi-retired

Education:

Lawrence High School, Fairfield, 1969; Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, 1973

Community Organizations:

Former member, Albion Comprehensive Plan Committee; former representative for both Albion and Fairfield, SAD 49 School Board of Directors; former board member and chair, Winslow Community Federal Credit Union; former elder, Winslow Baptist Church; Finance Committee, Faith Church, Waterville

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading, crossword puzzles, baseball, basketball, football

Family status:

Married to JoAnne for 46 Years, three adult children, seven grandchildren

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Judiciary

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

We need a bi-partisan approach addressing three areas — treatment, education and interdiction where necessary. Adequate funding and realization that not all individual situations are the same.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Need clearer lines of accountability. Need to prioritize safety of children, ensure lines of communication are open and clear. Proper funding, while also recognizing parents’ ultimately responsible.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Should be decided locally — they are able to make decisions. State can provide informational resources when requested. Teachers should be allowed to teach with limited state mandates.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No. Though health care costs are a major issue, this is a proposal that sounds good on the surface, but its implementation will ultimately prove extremely costly with diminishing quality of care.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No! Ignores ability to pay, violates privacy rights, sets up unaccountable system, drives higher earners to lower taxed states, and uses back door to benefit one political party at taxpayer expense.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. What is needed is a respect for other’s views and regard for them as individuals. I have those characteristics. We still must retain the right to disagree strongly on issues.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I grew up as one of eight children on a potato farm in Albion. All of us learned the value of hard work, respect for one another, and the benefits of getting along at an early age.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

