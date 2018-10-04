Party affiliation:

Republican

Scott W. Strom House District 106 Clinton, Detroit and Pittsfield

Residence:

Pittsfield

Social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/StromForHouse; https://www.facebook.com/ScottW.Strom; https://twitter.com/ScottStrom; https://www.instagram.com/scott_strom/

Occupation:

Retired US Navy, Redington-Fairview Hospital, security department

Education:

Maine Central Institute, Class of 93

Community Organizations:

American Legion

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Running everything from a 5K to marathons.

Family status:

Father of two sons, Michael and Tyler. My girlfriend of nearly two years is Adrieanna Ryder

Years in the Legislature:

2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I have always supported legislation for access to Naloxone. We need more detox and treatment centers. I will not support safe injection sites.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

We need more foster parents. Pay and incentives must be increased even more to allow more people to become foster parents.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

That should be left up to each school district.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No. We need to encourage more businesses to come to Maine that provide health care to employees. We need lower taxes and energy costs to accomplish this.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, our taxes are already too high. This will just drive our large employers out of Maine.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The political environment in August is extremely toxic. There is a time to politic and a time to govern. When the election is over it’s time to govern. This must start with leadership.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

While in the Navy I was stationed at the White House for two different 3-year tours of duty.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

