Party affiliation:

Democrat

Stanley Byron Short, Jr. House District 106 Clinton, Detroit and Pittsfield

Residence:

Pittsfield

Social media accounts:

None

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Graduate of Lawrence High School; graduate of SMVTI; completed a correspondence course in journalism; completed numerous courses related to negotiations, arbitration and mediation and problem-solving at Placid Habor in Hollywood, Maryland, and the Meany Center in Maryland.

Community Organizations:

Masons; Elks Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Bird hunting and the training of bird dogs, fabrication of metal art, and reading books concerning politics.

Family status:

Married going on 46 years

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I could support legislation that provided funding for community outreach programs for people struggling with addiction. In addition to that I would like to increase the availability of rescue drugs.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I would support legislation to increase funding to DHHS as long as it was used for training and to address the issues of the workforce being understaffed and, therefore, overworked.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is a very complicated issue, but I would say yes as long as there is a clear understanding of what the state’s role is in the process and what the responsibilities of the district are.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I could support some type of universal health care. However, it must be a system that works for those Mainers who are going without health care insurance due to the fact that they can afford the cost.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I would absolutely support Question 1. I believe that it should be a priority for all of us to increase the availability of homecare for Maine’s elderly.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I would do exactly what my lifetime of experience has taught me. I would treat everyone with respect. We may not agree on the issue, but that doesn’t make us enemies.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

My current hobby is the fabrication of metal sculptures. I have fabricated over 35 pieces of life-size metal sculptures that are distributed throughout our 4-plus acres in Pittsfield.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

