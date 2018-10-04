NEWARK, N.J. — “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino is seeking probation when he’s sentenced Friday on tax charges, while prosecutors want a sentence of 14 months.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty in January to concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits that wouldn’t trigger federal reporting requirements.

Sorrentino and his brother were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

