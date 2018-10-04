Party affiliation:

Republican

Thomas H. Skolfield House District 112 Anson, Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Carthage, Kingfield, New Portland, Phillips, Starks, Weld and Sandy River Plantation, plus the unorganized territories of East Central Franklin (including Freeman, Madrid and Salem Townships), and Perkins and Washington Townships

Residence:

Weld

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Retired, state conservation officer

Education:

Forestry degree

Community Organizations:

Selectperson and chair, Town of Weld; amateur radio operator; Western Maine Transportation Services, board member; Free Masons; Weld Historical Society, member; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, member; NRA, member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Family time, woodworking, licensed Ham Radio operator, camping, reading, forestry, Maine and U.S. history. Also, as a 7th-generation native Mainer, I enjoy family genealogy.

Family status:

Married to Gordeen. Four adult children and seven grandchildren

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Forestry, Conservation

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

This is a very complex issue which touches the lives of many families and one that is complicated for us as a society. One example, it may prove beneficial to expand the use of specialty courts.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

We need to improve training, staffing, accountability and compensation for DHHS staff who are charged with child welfare programs to ensure proper care for our state’s at-risk youngsters.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Students need to be able to show a reasonable degree of proficiency in their studies in order to graduate. Diplomas become merely a certificate of attendance without regard for knowledge.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

We currently have a health care system that is the envy of the western world. We cannot afford to have uncontrolled, universal, taxpayer-funded health care. It is unsustainable for any period of time

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I urge everyone to vote no on Question 1. It is a scam that is being foisted on the Maine people for a host of reasons that can not be explained with the limited space available here.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am. There is a certain amount of disrespect by some members toward each other. I must point out, however, that Maine legislators are a microcosm of our society. Generally, Mainers work well together.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I like to explore old cemeteries, abandoned farms, woodlots and old stone walls. As a history buff I am amazed by what our grandparents accomplished with hard work, determination and tenacity.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

