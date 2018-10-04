A Windham company that designs and makes microwave antenna products has been sold to a South African company.

Alaris Holdings Limited bought mWave Industries, according to an announcement Thursday by Anania & Associates Investment Co., mWave Industries’ parent company. Alaris Holdings intends to establish its U.S. headquarters in Maine, Anania said in its media release.

Details of the deal were not disclosed. But in addition to a multimillion-dollar cash portion of the transaction, Anania is expected to receive about 5 percent of Alaris Holdings stock, and Peter Anania, the chair of Anania & Associates Investment, will serve on the Alaris board.

Anania invested in mWave in 2004 when it was an affiliate of another Anania company, MEGA industries in Gorham.

mWave recently acquired and moved back to Maine the Gabriel and Mark antenna lines that had been manufactured by General Dynamics in North Carolina.

The staff of 15 is staying with the business. After the acquisition, mWave Industries also will hire for positions in production control, accounting, sales and engineering.

