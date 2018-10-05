Capital Area Technical Center recently announced its September Students of the Month, according to a news release from the center.

Shelby Berlew, a senior from Gardiner Area High School, is enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program.

Last year, she completed the Early Childhood Education program at CATC.

Her Certified Nursing Instructor Bethany Sherman said, “Shelby is everything you want in a student and more. She is honest, professional, hardworking, kind, organized, well respected by her peers and a natural leader,” according to the release.

Berlew has been inducted into CATC’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. When she is not in school, she is competing with the Maine Boom Junior Olympic Volleyball team.

In the future, Berlew plans to combine her love of working with children and the medical field.

Stefan Gawron, a senior from Maranacook Community High School, is enrolled in the Auto Tech program for the second year.

He works at Johnny’s Auto in Wayne. His instructor Keith Hart said, “Stefan is mature beyond his years. He is natural mechanical aptitude and really shines in the shop,” according to the release.

Last year Gawron earned his Automotive Service Excellence brake certification.

In his spare time, he is working on building a diesel truck for mudding. In the fall,

Gawron plans to attend the Ford Asset program at Central Maine Community College.

