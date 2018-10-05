JAY — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County in Farmington will conduct a six-week Cooking Matters course from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the St. Rose Catholic Rectory, 1 Church St.

The goal of the free classes is to teach low-income adults about healthy meal preparation and shopping on a limited food budget.

The curriculum teach hands-on meal preparation, practical nutrition information and food budgeting skills. Topics include cooking tips and techniques, food safety, smart shopping tips, budgeting, and how to get your family to try new food.

Subsequent classes will take place Nov. 1 and 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 3 and 17. Those who attend at least four of the six classes will receive a free reusable grocery bag, food thermometer, and recipe book upon completion of the program.

For more information or to register, call Laura Quynn, HCC Snap-Ed program coordinator, at 779-2928.

