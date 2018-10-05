CANAAN — A Maine Craft Weekend is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14, at The Canaan Farmer’s Hall, 296 Main St.

A group show will feature a roster of artists and artisans who live and work in northern and rural Maine.

Featured artist Hugh Verrier, 87, creates birds by forming heavy French paper into elegant and life-sized wings, beaks and bodies. He then brings them to life with watercolors. The fish are carefully crafted to mimic an actual fishermen's catch. The results are life-like, light-weight and archival. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Participating artists include: Steve and Mary Anne Anderson, Karen Campbell, Sarah Coleman, Desiree DuBois, David Ellis, Pam Fortin, Doug Frati, Alan Haley, Susan Hellewell, Mimosa Mack and Amanda Slamm, Leslie Mayer, Kathleen Perelka and Hugh Verrier.

Student workshops are set for Friday, Oct. 12. Canaan Elementary student art will be featured during the show.

Saturday artist demonstrations include: Sarah Coleman, antlered baskets, 10:30 a.m.; Hugh Verrier, paper sculpted birds and fish, 11 a.m.; Alan Haley, Steam Punk,11:30 a.m.; Kathleen Perelka, painting the landscape with pastels, noon; Karen Campbell, wire sculpture, 12:30 p.m.; Doug Frati, wood carving, 1 p.m.; Susan Hellewell, acrylic painting, 1:30 p.m.; and Amanda Slamm, beadworking, 2 p.m.

Sunday demonstrations include: Alan Haley, steam punk woodworking, 10 a.m.; Karen Campbell, wire sculpture, 10:30 a.m.; Hugh Verrier, paper sculpted birds and fish, 11 a.m.; Amanda Slamm, beadworking, 11:30 a.m.; Kathleen Perelka, pastel painting, noon; Doug Frati, wood carving, 12:30 p.m.; Susan Hellewell, acrylic layered painting, 1 p.m.; Sarah Coleman, antlered baskets, 1:30 p.m.; and the raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m.

For more information call Kathy Perelka at 474-6168.

