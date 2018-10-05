A dinner for Farmingdale seniors is planned for noon Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church, 35 Highland Ave. in Gardiner.

There will be food and door prizes. There will be no takeouts.

For a reservation, call the Farmingdale Town Office before noon Friday, Oct. 12, at 582-2225.

