The Franklin County Extension Association will hold its 99th annual meeting and public supper from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville.

A turkey supper will begin at 6 p.m. and the annual meeting will follow.

Supper will cost $10, reservations are required by Oct. 16. Make checks payable to Franklin County Extension Association and mail to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant St., Suite 1, Farmington, ME 04938.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 778-4650 or email [email protected].

