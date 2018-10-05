This is to thank Sen. Angus King for his recent decision to vote against the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Not only did he announce his decision but he explained his rationale. This is what we should expect from every member of the Senate and Congress on any controversial vote.

Anyone who watched the hearings saw Kavanaugh dodge questions and in a few instances outright refuse to answer. This is not someone who should receive a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.

This is also why I plan on voting for King and am encouraging all Mainers to do the same. In this time of partisan politics and self-serving votes, it is refreshing to have a senator that takes the job seriously and works for the good of the people, not for personal gain.

Kathleen Dziadzio

Saco

