READFIELD — Hunter Glowa threw touchdown passes to Isac Philbrook and Dylan Burroughs as the Maranacook football team sank Gray-New Gloucester 28-12 at ricky Gibson Field of Dreams on Friday night.
Dakota DeMott and Garit Laliberte rushed for touchdowns for Maranacook (4-2).
The Patriots fell to 0-6.
