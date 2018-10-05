READFIELD — Hunter Glowa threw touchdown passes to Isac Philbrook and Dylan Burroughs as the Maranacook football team sank Gray-New Gloucester 28-12 at ricky Gibson Field of Dreams on Friday night.

Dakota DeMott and Garit Laliberte rushed for touchdowns for Maranacook (4-2).

The Patriots fell to 0-6.

