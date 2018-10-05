FARMINGTON — Every time Mt. Blue got its hands on the ball, the Cougars splurged.

The Cougars waltzed into the Westbrook end zone on every possession in the opening half and ended up with a 42-6 Class B victory during a homecoming football game at Caldwell Field on Friday night.

“We had some inkling that perhaps they were on a muddy road … with some players that they would have today,” Mt. Blue (3-3) coach Nate Quirion said. “We just focused on preparing what we needed to do and I felt we did that.”

The win moves his Cougars closer to the playoffs and boosts morale.

“Linebacker Zack Delano played well at linebacker. He was all over the field,” Quirion said. “Kevon Johnson ran the ball hard. The offensive line was immense. We communicated well on defense. It was a real team effort and we are proud of the guys.”

Mt. Blue scored all 42 points in the first half and sent in the second stringers for the second half of run time. Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns, on 27- and 17-yard rushes.

The entire cast of Mt. Blue players who spilled in the end zone included junior wide receiver Kyle Fox, who snatched a 45-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Meeks and scored in the first quarter. Fox also went 6-for-6 in extra-point kicks. Senior defensive back Isaac Cardona stole a Westbrook (1-5) pass and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 28-0 in the first quarter. Fullback Randy Barker delivered a TD on a 16-yard run, and sophomore running back Tucker Nicholas came across on a 3-yarder for a TD.

Westbrook halfback Bryce Thompson managed to sneak in from 8 yards out for a score to spoil the Cougars’ would-be shutout in the third quarter.

“We are young and inexperienced right now. We are pretty thin,” Westbrook coach Jeff Guerette said. “I was kind of proud of our guys. I think Mt. Blue has a quality football team. They do what they do really well. Nate does an outstanding job. I have so much respect for him and the program he is running up here. I can’t say enough about the job he is doing and his kids tonight.

“I thought we played hard in the second half. Our kids hung in there. It was a tough week. We dealt with a lot of adversity.”

The Cougars rushed the ball 27 times for 204 yards compared to the Blue Blazes’ 24 rushes for 60 yards.

