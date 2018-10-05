WATERVILLE — Police on Friday would not release the name of a man whose body was found Thursday next to the railroad tracks off North Street, saying the state Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released a cause of death.

“We’ve got no word yet from the medical examiner’s office,” police Chief Joseph Massey said just before 5 p.m. “We’re not going to release his name yet. It’s not suspicious.”

The body of a man found dead Thursday near railroad tracks under the North Street overpass in Waterville is removed. Police said they do not suspect foul play and will not know the cause of death until the medical examiner releases the results of an autopsy. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Related Headlines Foul play not suspected in death of man Waterville police find by railroad tracks

Massey said Thursday that the man appeared to be in his 40s and lived in the Waterville area. On Friday, he said his next of kin had been notified of his death.

Local and state police spent the late morning and early afternoon Thursday investigating the discovery of the body next to the railroad tracks below a bridge abutment on North Street.

Around 11 a.m., police placed yellow tape across North Street at Harris and West streets around the bridge to prohibit motorists and pedestrians from going onto the bridge, where the body was visible below. Massey said at the scene that around 10:55 a.m. police received a report that a male was lying beside the railroad tracks under the North Street overpass and officers responded to the scene. Officials from the state police Criminal Investigation Division arrived around noon to assist local police. The body was lying on its side next to the railroad tracks, facing east.

North Street is a popular street for walkers, runners and bikers. Two women walking across the bridge Thursday morning reportedly saw the body and called police.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: