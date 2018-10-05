A Scarborough police officer riding a department motorcycle was injured Friday when he rear-ended a pickup truck on Route 1.

Officer Michael Beeler was driving on Route 1 near Anjon’s restaurant around 10:30 a.m. when he hit a Ford pickup truck that had stopped to make a left turn, Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse said.

Beeler was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries that include a broken wrist and concussion. The occupants of the truck were not injured, Rouse said.

Route 1 was closed for about three hours while officers investigated the crash.

