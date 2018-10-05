NORTH YARMOUTH – A woman’s body was discovered Friday morning in the woods less than half a mile from the home of missing teacher Kristin Westra.

Police said they could not confirm that the woman was Westra and were awaiting positive identification from the state medical examiner’s office before releasing more information. Westra had last been seen Sunday night.

However, her husband, Jay Westra, posted publicly on his Facebook page shortly after police announced the finding: “My heart was crushed today.”

Several cars were parked at the Westra home on Lufkin Road Friday afternoon. One man told a reporter, “As you can imagine, we’re all in shock, and we’re not going to be saying anything right now.” A group of friends and co-workers of Westra at the Chebeague Island School who had gathered in Yarmouth on Friday also said they didn’t want to talk. “Things are still so raw,” one woman said.

Authorities would not say who found the body or disclose any more information Friday,

Police, wardens and volunteers had been searching the area around Westra’s home since Monday, when her husband woke up and discovered that she had left, without her car or phone.

Jay Westra later said in an interview with NBC News that his wife was experiencing anxiety and had a “safety assessment” Sunday before she disappeared from their home. She was under a lot of stress from renovations at the school where she taught and also at her home, which she shared with her husband, her daughter and her stepson.

“Sunday morning, Kristin was experiencing what I would call some anxiety and she expressed that she had some sleepless nights and was worried,” Jay Westra said.

The search resumed Friday morning with several K-9 teams, but officials quickly converged on a house on Gray Road, or Route 115, which runs almost parallel to Lufkin Road, with a large tract of woods separating them. The body was found at 10:30 a.m., but Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office would not say who found it or provide any other details.

Crime scene tape was in front of a house on Gray Road, but officials would not say whether the body was found on that property. No one answered the phone number listed for that address.

Kristin Westra’s brother, Eric Rohrbach, has described his sister as an early riser and as someone who is active and fit, and that leaving the home without telling anyone or having a way to communicate is deeply out of character for her.

Jay Westra said Kristin was not on any medication, and said he would have supported her if she said she needed some time away. After the visit with the medical professional Sunday, Kristin had planned to have blood work done Monday. She also had a plan to return to her usual running and yoga – activities that had been disrupted by the start of school and an ongoing renovation project at their home – and to make slight changes to her diet and her sleep patterns.

“She told me she felt better. We had a plan,” Jay Westra said. “Kristin is a person who when she has a plan, she sticks to the plan and she follows through and she does things well, every time.”

A candlelight vigil had been planned for Westra at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Congregational Church in Cumberland. It wasn’t clear late Friday afternoon whether that would still happen.

