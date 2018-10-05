SKOWHEGAN — Notre Dame Church, 273 Water St., will serve as a Drop-off Center for the Box of Joy program, a ministry of Cross Catholic Outreach.

The boxes will be delivered to needy children in Haiti, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Guatemala. To participate, fill a shoe box with gifts, mark the box for a boy or girl and the approximate age, and bring it to the drop off center.

Team Joy, the volunteers of the Box of Joy campaign, is spearheaded locally by Elyse Wilson who is serving as the Drop-off Center Coordinator at the church. The Drop-off Center will collect Boxes of Joy during the week of Nov. 3-11.

In general, toys, hygiene items, and school supplies are acceptable. Items should be new or like new, and should not include liquids, food, or anything war/gun related. A $9 check made out to Cross Catholic Outreach should be included to cover shipping and overseas costs.

For an appointment, contact Wilson at 938-3030 or [email protected], or come to the church between 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, or 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10.

For more information and a suggested gift list, visit CrossCatholic.org/BoxOfJoy.org.

