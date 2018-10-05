RUMFORD — Jacob Blanchard returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in the second half, leading Mountain Valley to a 26-20 win over Madison in Class D South football at Hosmer Field.

Blanchard’s second touchdown return came with 11:41 to play, and put the Falcons (4-2) on top for good. Blanchard also had a 56-yard touchdown run in the first half to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

Josh Savage got Madison (3-3) on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Jacob Meader caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eric Wescott in the third to tie the game at 14-14.

After Blanchard’s first kick return for a score, the Bulldogs answered with a 5-yard touchdown run by Wescott to tie the game.

