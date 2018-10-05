Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a Survivors of Suicide Support Group starting Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St. in Waterville.
Meetings will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
This support is for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The group will include opportunities for sharing at one’s own comfort level and educational handouts. Group facilitators are trained hospice volunteers who have both experienced a loss by suicide.
Registration is required, to register or for more information, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615 or [email protected] hvwa.org.
-
Election 2018
Cherieann Harrison
-
Election 2018
Randall C. Hall
-
Election 2018
Cynthia J. Soma-Hernandez
-
Election 2018
Betty A. Austin
-
Election 2018
Danny Edward Costain