VASSALBORO — The town of Vassalboro has approved a $10,010 bid from Gerard and Elaine Grenier for a 2.1-acre parcel of land on Harmony Lane.
The town foreclosed on the undeveloped property earlier in the year because of unpaid back taxes.
Its previous owners were Richard and Joanne Bradstreet. The Greniers’ bid was the only one submitted for the property. The minimum bid price was $5,000.
Meg Robbins — 861-9239
