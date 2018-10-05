WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Head of Falls, on Front Street, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nearly 600 Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a 3.5-mile walk and can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the association. Walk participants also will join in a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by the disease.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a family-friendly, fun social event that helps us raise awareness and funds to one day achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s,” said Laurie Trenholm, executive director, according to the release. “It is an uplifting and inspiring day that shows support for those living with Alzheimer’s and gives a strong message of hope to find answers about this disease and ultimately a cure.”

A display of original signs will be showcased along the 3.5-mile walk route, illustrating the reasons team members are participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. A shorter walk route of one mile also is available. Dogs on leashes are welcome and the route will accommodate strollers and wheelchairs.

To register, or for more information, visit alz.org/walk.

Share

< Previous

Next >